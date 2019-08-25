Dycom Industries (DY) Position Held by Southernsun Asset Management Llc; Courage Capital Management Stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Trimmed by $2.32 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 354,086 shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 472,110 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 131,373 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 702,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 6,300 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 31,863 shares. 90,000 are owned by Hawk Ridge Capital Management Limited Partnership. Swiss Comml Bank holds 57,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling accumulated 4,829 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Keybank Association Oh holds 8,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,853 shares. 76,405 were accumulated by First Washington Corp. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,050 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 55,631 shares. First Personal holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 144 shares. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.11% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).