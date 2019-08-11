Dycom Industries (DY) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Increased Holding by $3.10 Million as Shares Rose; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $5.33 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 72,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 343,512 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54 million, down from 415,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) by 80.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 68,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 154,730 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, up from 85,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 272,442 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,895 are held by Great West Life Assurance Comm Can. 12,901 are owned by Torray Ltd Liability. Fmr Ltd invested in 0.01% or 936,469 shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.7% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Millennium Management Lc invested in 204,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 11,822 are held by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ls Invest Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0% or 11,200 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 8,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 397,155 were reported by Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Llc. 14,198 were reported by Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp. Prelude Management Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 1,260 shares. Clearline Cap LP has 1.06% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 44,070 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 98,900 shares to 292,353 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 75,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,780 shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.