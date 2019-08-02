Dycom Industries Com Stk (DY) Holding Maintained by Buckingham Capital Management Inc; Falcon Point Capital Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Increased by $466,530 as Market Value Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk (DY) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 43,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 157,984 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 114,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 86,067 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 817,473 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “National Transportation and Logistics Company Fleetmaster Express Chooses Vonage to Provide Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teladoc Health Names Health Tech Veteran David Sides as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Vonage Wins 2019 ContactCenterWorld Top Ranking Performer Award – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc. by 3,951 shares to 34,387 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 7,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,405 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Management invested in 225 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc owns 3.92M shares. 101,788 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Everence Cap has 27,790 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 129,520 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 84,300 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 64,000 are owned by Adi Cap Mgmt Lc. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.08% or 216 shares in its portfolio. 246,455 are owned by Profund Advsr Lc. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0% or 1,772 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 778,990 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,853 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 40,928 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0% or 70,207 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.11% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 100,000 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd, a California-based fund reported 29,528 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 21,201 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,319 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 515,394 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 44,824 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Lp holds 90,000 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Campbell Newman Asset reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 61,625 shares or 0.04% of the stock.