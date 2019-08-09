Dycom Inds (DY) Stock Value Rose While Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Stake by $5.40 Million; Csx Com (CSX) Shares Declined While Harvest Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 1.99M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 104,221 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 18,510 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 9,844 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gibraltar Inc reported 91,401 shares. Moreover, Old Fincl Bank In has 0.3% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 76,870 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has invested 0.25% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Valley Advisers Inc holds 2,185 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. West Oak Lc reported 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wesbanco Bank Inc reported 30,224 shares. Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 12,021 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 74,699 shares. Loews Corporation reported 11,300 shares. Systematic Fin Management Lp invested in 0.06% or 22,108 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,363 are owned by Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 22,576 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,300 shares. Ejf Capital Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 30,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Fdx Advisors holds 4,733 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 26,360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 32,374 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.1% or 37,478 shares in its portfolio. 5,896 are held by Citigroup. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 57,100 shares in its portfolio. 41 are held by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. 57,993 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,787 shares in its portfolio.