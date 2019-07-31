Dycom Inds (DY) Stock Declined While Peconic Partners Has Cut Holding by $1.71 Million; Scharf Investments Cut Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) as Market Valuation Rose

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 21,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 873,108 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.94M, down from 895,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 1.29 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NOVARTIS HAD FIRST MEETING WITH MICHAEL COHEN IN MARCH 2017, SAYS DETERMINED AFTER MEETING THAT COHEN WOULD BE UNABLE TO PROVIDE THE SERVICES ANTICIPATED; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 200677 Company: NOVARTIS; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 12/03/2018 – Novartis Appoints Executive Committee Members; President of Operations to Leave; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 17/05/2018 – Novartis data at ASCO and EHA reinforce company’s commitment to reimagining cancer; 30/05/2018 – Novartis Drug Promacta Gets FDA Priority Review for First-Line SAA; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Demonstrated an Overall Response Rate of 50%; 19/04/2018 – Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: President Novartis Operations Andre Wyss to Leave Company

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 350,651 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flotek Inds Inc Del (NYSE:FTK) by 451,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Techs Inc has invested 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). First Personal stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.84% or 374,740 shares. Hawk Ridge LP stated it has 0.87% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 30,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Weiss Multi invested in 100,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 18,737 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 5,991 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 12,319 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 30,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scout Investments reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45M for 16.42 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88B for 18.17 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

