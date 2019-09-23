Dycom Inds (DY) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $696,000 as Market Value Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Lifted Position

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.44. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc analyzed 12,000 shares as the company's stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $353,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 134,233 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 423,340 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1492 Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.98% or 17,750 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 21,295 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley has 195,108 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated reported 136,215 shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability reported 4,325 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 16,920 shares. Campbell Newman Asset owns 9,620 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 35,611 shares. Fdx holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 3,912 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 3,514 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $508.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.35 million for 17.56 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

