Dycom Inds (DY) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Decreased Stake by $2.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; Crestwood Advisors Has Increased Its Bank Amer Com (BAC) Position by $854,334 as Shares Rose

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 326,659 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 31,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 964,338 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 932,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers; 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 882,155 shares. Gibraltar Cap has 4.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 150,921 shares. Sit Invest Associates Inc reported 210,866 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt invested in 62,130 shares or 1.94% of the stock. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc owns 65,118 shares. New York-based Soros Fund Ltd has invested 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Graybill Bartz & Limited holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 127,648 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lathrop Inv Management Corporation has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 272,788 are owned by Pacific Global. Jnba Finance Advsrs stated it has 17,938 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 14.28M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Argyle Cap Management reported 133,368 shares. Baldwin Management Lc reported 0.19% stake.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 162,591 shares to 257,014 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 9,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,410 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dycom Industries, Inc. To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results And Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44M for 12.04 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.