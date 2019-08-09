Dycom Inds (DY) Shareholder Peconic Partners Cut Its Stake by $1.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Decreased Stake by $11.40 Million

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 56.92 million shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SENIOR UNSECURED AT BAA3, ON ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH GE TRANSPORTATION; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 105,092 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.49M for 14.42 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Prelude Cap Lc holds 0% or 1,260 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 471,316 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 8,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ironwood Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,063 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 9,200 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 0.04% or 4,829 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Moreover, Bancorp Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 419,315 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 381,526 shares. 5,787 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 4,733 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $118.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F owns 56,897 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 27,012 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 81,913 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Limited Com holds 28,877 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Co has 12,085 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd holds 1.36% or 6.10 million shares in its portfolio. Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Maryland Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 27,957 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 190,377 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd reported 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cambridge Advsr stated it has 11,367 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.51 million shares. Fosun reported 114,000 shares. 46,194 were accumulated by M Kraus &.