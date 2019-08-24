Dycom Inds (DY) Share Value Rose While Fifth Third Bancorp Has Increased Holding by $4.76 Million; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Valuation Declined, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Cut Stake by $2.76 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 275,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 944,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.56M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 105,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 471,316 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65 million, up from 365,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 326,659 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,728 shares to 786 shares, valued at $113,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 521,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.88M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DYCOM – Time To Connect – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Kennedy Capital owns 0.11% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 100,451 shares. Asset One Limited invested in 0% or 12,499 shares. Synovus stated it has 15,036 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset has invested 1.03% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 6,460 were reported by Mirae Asset Com Ltd. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Llp has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 223,359 shares. Ima Wealth reported 2,367 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 48,410 shares. 6,446 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Victory Management Inc has 768,554 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 21,348 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 6,300 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 310,676 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 141,372 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 251,414 shares stake. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Com holds 0% or 330 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 69,120 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 17,211 shares. Shelton invested 0.08% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, American Group has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 155,979 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.03% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Bbt Capital Ltd holds 0.23% or 16,593 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has invested 0.05% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Schroder Mngmt Group invested in 2.26M shares.