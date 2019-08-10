Dycom Inds (DY) Share Price Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Boosted Its Stake; Blue Harbour Group LP Cut Stake in Mednax (MD) as Market Valuation Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 272,442 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 3.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58 million, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 710,197 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 172,290 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $154.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 812,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matl (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 47,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,614 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

