Dycom Inds (DY) Market Valuation Rose While Renaissance Technologies Has Raised Its Stake; Harvard Bioscience Com (HBIO) Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Increased Position by $2.06 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 132.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 201,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 352,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76 million, up from 151,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 334,241 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (HBIO) by 1164.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 88,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 253,288 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold DY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 435,562 shares. Ima Wealth reported 2,367 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 55,220 shares. Texas Yale reported 6,425 shares. First Washington owns 76,405 shares. Parametric Port holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 158,176 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited invested in 0% or 64 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 46,265 shares. Product Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 32,577 are held by Natixis Advsr Lp. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,318 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Howe & Rusling stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 258,087 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 22,850 shares.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tallgrass Energy, Chico’s FAS, and Dycom Industries Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DYCOM – Time To Connect – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dycom Industries jumps after easy Q2 earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 25,000 shares to 806,700 shares, valued at $32.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 31,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,200 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harvard Bioscience Announces Strategic Action Plan and Financial Targets – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Hardware for Expanding Research Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Harvard Bioscience, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harvard Bioscience: Long-Term Growth And Margin Improvements Equal Strong Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 203,030 shares to 108,368 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc Com by 150,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,104 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (NYSE:PEG).