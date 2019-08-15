Dycom Inds (DY) Holder Peconic Partners Lowered Its Position; Aviance Capital Management Increases Stake in New Residential Invt Com New (NRZ)

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.85% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 489,757 shares traded or 16.18% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com New (NRZ) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 131,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 510,340 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, up from 379,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 7.17 million shares traded or 105.20% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 510,340 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.1% or 624,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 364,768 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Tci Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 5,210 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated stated it has 0.26% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 380,815 shares. Voloridge Limited Com reported 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.38% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 10.15M shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv accumulated 11,300 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 8,208 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.03% or 6.48 million shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability reported 229 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.12% or 7.29 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 765,600 shares stake.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Reit Etf by 6,075 shares to 57,925 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 22,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,649 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Superincome Preferred Etf (SPFF).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Sloves Andrew. 60,000 shares valued at $990,000 were bought by Nierenberg Michael on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 351,620 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 37,478 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Citigroup holds 0% or 5,896 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 589,596 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has invested 0.05% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Smithfield Co invested in 50 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 110 shares. Weiss Multi reported 100,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 85,864 shares. Northern reported 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 381,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset One Co Limited accumulated 12,499 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

