Dycom Inds (DY) Holder Peconic Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $2.30 Million as Stock Declined; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Stake in 2U Com Usd0.001 (TWOU) Decreased by $1.70 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 264,378 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc Com Usd0.001 (TWOU) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 24,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.93 million, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 293,022 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN – $410.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 29/05/2018 – AIC Announces New 2U Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance With Broadcom’s BCM58800 NetXtreme Storage SoC; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c

Analysts await 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 59.46% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by 2U, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 135,949 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 0.03% or 11,812 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 466,000 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Trellus Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 20,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 11,822 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 44,824 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 500 shares. 1,907 are held by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 16,063 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

