Dycom Inds (DY) Holder Peconic Partners Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Holding in Equity Comwlth (EQC) Has Lowered by $15.87 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 247,268 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 495,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 387,333 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66M, down from 883,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 324,102 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 11,812 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company holds 17,712 shares. Smithfield Tru Company holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,075 were reported by Pillar Pacific Management Lc. 21,201 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.76% or 327,700 shares. 2,367 were reported by Ima Wealth. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 47,909 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co reported 0.84% stake. Amalgamated National Bank reported 4,886 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Com Lc accumulated 0.04% or 6,193 shares.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DYCOM – Time To Connect – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calix: Absence Of Bad News Doesn’t Guarantee Good News – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44M for 16.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Redemption of 5.875% Unsecured Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Equity Commonwealth Completes Sale of 1735 Market Street – Business Wire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.