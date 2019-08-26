Dycom Inds (DY) Holder First Washington Lifted Position by $1.03 Million; As Ncr (NCR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 151,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 332,600 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, down from 484,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 1.03 million shares traded or 12.41% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 13/03/2018 – NCR’s Andrea Ledford Named to Metro Atlanta Chamber Innovation & Entrepreneurship Advisory Board; 26/03/2018 – NCR Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 8 Days; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD; 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 22,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 76,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 53,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 354,086 shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.04% or 61,625 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Commerce invested in 50 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 20,109 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Lpl Financial Limited Co reported 6,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 1,907 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 110 shares. Oppenheimer holds 12,926 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.23 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 19,340 shares. 11,822 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 38,425 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Company holds 96,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited owns 27,976 shares. Moreover, Voya Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).