Dycom Inds Com (DY) Stock Price Rose While Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; First Mercantile Trust Co Cut Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $667,755

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 79.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 11,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 2,957 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170,000, down from 14,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 8,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 16,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 326,659 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 12.04 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dycom Industries, Inc. To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results And Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 212,438 shares to 314,861 shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 19,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Apple, BJâ€™s, Exxon, Gap, HP, Salesforce, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Altria boosts dividend, to an implied yield of over 7% – MarketWatch” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,866 shares to 9,073 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).