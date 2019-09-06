Dycom Inds Com (DY) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $334,395; Capital International Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 12,307 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, down from 17,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $532.97. About 284,557 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 8,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 16,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 525,765 shares traded or 46.09% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33 million for 28.41 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.36 million for 16.13 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.