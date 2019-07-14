Dycom Inds Com (DY) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Valuation Declined; Ellington Management Group Has Raised Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 16,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 239,422 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 257.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 895,495 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv stated it has 181,266 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp accumulated 12.67M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 232,646 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ellington Management Gp Lc owns 54,700 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Td Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 15,107 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 767,844 shares. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors LP has 0.12% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Groesbeck Invest Management Nj has invested 0.61% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 6,350 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 5,102 shares. 4,715 are held by Fdx. Nuwave Inv Limited Company invested 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Parkside Finance Natl Bank & Tru holds 0% or 65 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd reported 3,512 shares.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Textron Inc. (TXT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tractor Supply declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Powell Testimony Weighs on Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 4,600 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 156,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,242 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hawk Ridge Cap Ltd Partnership owns 90,000 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Trellus Management Limited Co reported 20,000 shares stake. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). American Intl Gru reported 81,426 shares stake. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc owns 29,340 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Advsr Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 611 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 57,502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Partners has 0.03% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 202,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Torray Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.07% or 15,353 shares. Asset Management One stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45M for 16.60 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY NKTR GSKY ATUS TX BA APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on December 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why We’re Looking Closely At Dycom – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 24,381 shares to 26,881 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 36,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).