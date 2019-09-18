Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Shareholder Shaker Investments Lifted Its Holding by $516,335 as Share Price Declined; Sather Financial Group Continues to Hold Position in Bank New York Mellon (BK)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 172,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 425,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78M, up from 253,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 310,754 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Congress eases post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 25/04/2018 – 15LT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 16/04/2018 – 88ST: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 88LP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 93LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – 76TG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names trading and trade analytics head

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 123.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 13,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 25,255 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $957,000, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 12,359 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,584 shares to 182,453 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 37,284 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Australia-based Westpac Corp has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.36M shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Girard Ltd has 10,890 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial Service Corp holds 0.1% or 4,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 919,190 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James Na has invested 0.37% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Pggm Investments reported 1.47M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush holds 6,264 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 210,848 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Omers Administration holds 0.03% or 71,600 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,950 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold DXPE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 1.05% less from 13.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 37,156 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 5,483 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 6,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 128,810 shares. Zacks Invest Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,051 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 8,470 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Com owns 60,070 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 8,197 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 35,323 shares. Aperio Grp Inc invested in 7,694 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Investment Limited Liability holds 4,220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Berkom & Assoc holds 1.14M shares or 1.26% of its portfolio.