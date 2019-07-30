Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $4.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Position as Stock Price Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 34,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,807 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 256,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 35.37M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE set aside $1.5 billion of reserves in the most recent quarter; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 116,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.20 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 46,671 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 4.97% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 473,224 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Call) by 3.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Party City Holdco Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 6,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs accumulated 5,514 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). 599,577 were reported by Stephens Ar. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 373,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Amer Interest Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 12,153 shares. Shaker Limited Liability Oh owns 11,300 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 41,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 423,526 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) or 49 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 6,362 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,917 shares to 53,968 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 10,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC).