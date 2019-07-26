Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Share Price Rose While Nantahala Capital Management Increased Holding; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Halcyon Management Partners LP Increased Its Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 116,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.20M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 13,935 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 4.97% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.)

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23M, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 853,888 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $61.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Call) (NYSE:THC) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.1% stake. Nantahala Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,201 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Northern Corp invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 9,768 shares. The New York-based Teton Advsr has invested 0.05% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). 30,400 are owned by Swiss Retail Bank. Pacific Ridge Partners Lc accumulated 0.29% or 27,930 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) or 196,015 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 13,825 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 21,087 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 53,598 shares.

