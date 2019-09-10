Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Position Has Boosted by Van Berkom & Associates Inc; Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Has Lifted General Electric Com (GE) Holding

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in General Electric Corp Com (GE) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32 million, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in General Electric Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 54.42M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 41,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $608.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 41,810 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares to 264,637 shares, valued at $27.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,407 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR) by 33,381 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $65.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardtronics Plc by 168,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39M shares, and cut its stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4.