Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Position Has Boosted by Nantahala Capital Management Llc; Johnston Asset Management Raised Stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by $1.06 Million

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $162.3. About 369,462 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 116,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.20 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 85,269 shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 704 shares to 14,747 shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,346 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Medical Product Stocks Set to Beat This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Patient Wins Aid GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Marijuana Stock GW Pharmaceuticals Soared 77% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why DXP Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DXPE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) CEO David Little on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DXPE or FLS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chart Industries (GTLS) Prices 3.5M Common Share Offering – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0% stake. Tudor Invest Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,666 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 0% or 13,823 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.01% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 6,193 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 201,861 shares. 2.47 million are owned by Blackrock. Principal Fin Incorporated stated it has 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 6,000 shares stake. 34,911 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. State Common Retirement Fund holds 15,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 940 shares. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Com Oh holds 11,300 shares. Van Berkom And Associate accumulated 1.14 million shares or 1.41% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 28,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio.