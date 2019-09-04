Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Market Value Declined While Van Berkom & Associates Has Upped Position; Itauunibanadr P (ITUB) Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Decreased Stake by $5.80 Million

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Itauunibanadr P (ITUB) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 725,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 19.46 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.40M, down from 20.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Itauunibanadr P for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 9.82M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 41,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 37,381 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer

