Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Holding Has Boosted by Van Berkom & Associates Inc; Idacorp (IDA) Position Held by Guggenheim Capital Llc

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 41,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 1,469 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 4.97% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 17,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,468 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 17,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $104.27. About 3,182 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Middleby’s Ss Brewtech Buyout Enhances Beverage Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Investing in Actuant (ATU) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RBC Bearings (ROLL) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of Enersys (ENS) Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Illinois Tool Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.55% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 455 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Ubs Asset Americas owns 9,100 shares. Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 6,600 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 6,462 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 12,669 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communications has 0.05% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 5,762 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). 1,272 were accumulated by Ameritas Incorporated. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 41,003 shares. 6,075 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pnc Fincl Ser reported 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). 4,989 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 36,222 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $58.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 56,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 25,941 shares to 181,536 shares, valued at $31.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 16,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,349 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Lp has invested 0.13% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Nomura invested in 2,424 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 33,772 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Chicago Equity Ltd Company owns 53,031 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 10,200 shares. Mesirow Financial Invest invested 2.41% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley invested 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). 2,397 are held by Lifeplan Financial Gp.