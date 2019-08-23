Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Upped Holding; Navellier & Associates Has Lifted Five Below (FIVE) Holding by $4.31 Million

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 714.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 34,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 39,636 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 4,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 1.34 million shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 41,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 56,663 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 229,537 shares to 22,195 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 217,196 are held by Victory Management. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 99,408 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 98,660 shares. 151,255 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Armistice Capital Ltd Com has 0.49% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 72,000 shares. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership reported 62,686 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Cetera Advsrs Limited Company owns 1,980 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bell Fincl Bank invested in 5,164 shares. Crow Point Partners Limited accumulated 3,856 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 101,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 22,256 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hwg Hldgs LP owns 18,571 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. 389,958 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Glob Ltd Company invested in 1.23% or 277,887 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Vanguard Group Inc owns 1.03 million shares. 17,614 are owned by National Bank Of America Corp De. Zacks holds 58,702 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 373,770 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,352 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 940 shares. 11,511 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). First Mercantile invested in 0.05% or 5,762 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 34,911 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Partners has invested 0.29% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,666 shares. 12,153 are owned by Amer Intll Grp Inc Inc.

