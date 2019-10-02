DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Farmer Brothers Co Has 1.58 Sentiment

Farmer Brothers Co (FARM) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 41 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 26 sold and trimmed stock positions in Farmer Brothers Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 9.91 million shares, up from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Farmer Brothers Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 16 Increased: 28 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) to report $0.61 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 32.61% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. DXPE’s profit would be $10.74M giving it 13.51 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, DXP Enterprises, Inc.’s analysts see -16.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 25,049 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28

More notable recent Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China agriculture delegation scraps U.S. farm visit to Montana – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trump questions Mnuchin over request Chinese delay U.S. farm trip – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump trade-war aid sows frustration in farm country – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Farmer Brothers sinks after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mugabe’s farm seizures: racial justice or catastrophic power grab? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 5.38% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. for 1.97 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 125,941 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.74% invested in the company for 542,737 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.58% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 494,594 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $4.46 million activity.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company has market cap of $221.52 million. The firm offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 65,345 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has declined 42.41% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $580.34 million. It operates through three divisions: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold DXP Enterprises, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 1.05% less from 13.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 18,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 10,865 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 9,100 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Zacks Inv Management holds 46,251 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 9,721 shares. Teton Advsr holds 6,220 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pacific Global Investment Management Com holds 89,890 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 0.01% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 12,775 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Glenmede Trust Communications Na has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 8,395 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 21,087 shares.

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DXP Enterprises’s (NASDAQ:DXPE) Share Price Gain of 92% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why DXP Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DXPE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.