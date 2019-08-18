DXC Technology Company (DXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology Company 59 0.41 N/A 4.19 13.31 Virtusa Corporation 48 0.83 N/A 0.34 130.64

In table 1 we can see DXC Technology Company and Virtusa Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtusa Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to DXC Technology Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. DXC Technology Company’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Virtusa Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology Company 0.00% 11.1% 4.3% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

DXC Technology Company has a beta of 1.74 and its 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Virtusa Corporation has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DXC Technology Company is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Virtusa Corporation is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Virtusa Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DXC Technology Company and Virtusa Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology Company 0 2 1 2.33 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

DXC Technology Company’s consensus target price is $61.75, while its potential upside is 94.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DXC Technology Company and Virtusa Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 90.4%. Insiders owned 0.6% of DXC Technology Company shares. Comparatively, Virtusa Corporation has 5.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89% Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91%

For the past year DXC Technology Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtusa Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors DXC Technology Company beats Virtusa Corporation.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.