DXC Technology Company (DXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

We are comparing DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology Company 58 0.44 N/A 4.19 13.31 Switch Inc. 12 9.49 N/A 0.08 171.77

Demonstrates DXC Technology Company and Switch Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Switch Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than DXC Technology Company. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. DXC Technology Company’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Switch Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology Company 0.00% 11.1% 4.3% Switch Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Liquidity

DXC Technology Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Switch Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Switch Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for DXC Technology Company and Switch Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology Company 0 2 1 2.33 Switch Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$61.75 is DXC Technology Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 78.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DXC Technology Company and Switch Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 62.1%. About 0.6% of DXC Technology Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Switch Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89% Switch Inc. -1.31% 3.04% 25.76% 65.89% 4.06% 93.86%

For the past year DXC Technology Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Switch Inc.

Summary

DXC Technology Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Switch Inc.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.