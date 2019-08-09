DXC Technology Company (DXC) Reaches $35.14 52-Week Low; Aames Financial (AMSF) Sentiment Is 1.73

The stock of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) hit a new 52-week low and has $32.68 target or 7.00% below today’s $35.14 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $9.74B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $32.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $681.80M less. The stock decreased 31.97% or $16.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 12.96M shares traded or 349.54% up from the average. DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has declined 34.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.01% the S&P500. Some Historical DXC News: 07/05/2018 – DXC Technology Sets Record and Distribution Dates for U.S. Public Sector Spin-Off and Closing Date for Merger with Vencore and; 24/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.28, EST. $2.14; 09/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise: DXC Claim ‘Has No Merit’ and HPE Will ‘Vigorously Defend Its Interests’; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology 4Q Rev $6.29B; 18/05/2018 – DXC Technology Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2018 Vendor Evaluation for GDPR Services; 08/05/2018 – SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LTD – SWIFT WINS MAJOR CONTRACT THROUGH DXC PARTNERSHIP-SW1.AX; 07/03/2018 – DXC Technology Offering for GBP250 Million 2.750% Notes Due 2025; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology Board Declares an Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 per share; 17/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON MAY 10, 2019; 15/03/2018 – ML Krakauer Joins DXC Technology Board of Directors

Aames Financial Corp (AMSF) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 85 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 49 trimmed and sold stakes in Aames Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 18.57 million shares, down from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Aames Financial Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 37 Increased: 65 New Position: 20.

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. for 138,504 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 150,205 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 211,858 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 299,922 shares.

More notable recent Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMERISAFE Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:AMSF – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Omaha National Expanding to Illinois and Pennsylvania, Written Premium Will More Than Double During 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is Amerisafe, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMSF) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The Company’s workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. The firm serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, gas and oil, and other industries through agencies.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 42,627 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) has risen 8.85% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54

More notable recent DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DXC Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “DXC plunges 20% after earnings, heads toward loss of almost $3 billion – MarketWatch” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “We Buy The Restructuring Story In DXC Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.