DXC Technology Company (DXC) Reaches $32.13 After 9.00% Down Move; PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Had 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2300 lowest target. $32.60’s average target is 35.05% above currents $24.14 stock price. PBF Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, May 15. Morgan Stanley maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 5 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 19. JP Morgan maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform”. See PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral New Target: $27.0000 Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform New Target: $42.0000 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $41 New Target: $40 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

The stock of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 1.11 million shares traded. DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has declined 34.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.01% the S&P500. Some Historical DXC News: 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology Delivers Fourth Quarter Growth in Revenue, Earnings per Share, Margins, and Cash Flow; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Acquires Sable37 and eBECS; 17/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON MAY 10, 2019; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO PERSPECTA (ULTRA SC INC) WITH CFR BA3, FIRST LIEN DEBT BA3: RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – DXC Described Lease Issues With HPE in 10-Q Filed in February; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology 4Q Adj EPS $2.28; 18/05/2018 – DXC Technology Named a Top 100 Best Corporate Citizen 2018 from CR Magazine; 18/05/2018 – DXC Technology Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2018 Vendor Evaluation for GDPR Services; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology 4Q Rev $6.29B; 24/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY BOARD DECLARES AN INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIV OF $0The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $8.42B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $29.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DXC worth $757.53 million less.

The stock increased 3.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 1.52 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 05/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery begins alky unit restart; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold PBF Energy Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company has 34,246 shares. Petrus Lta reported 0.06% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 312,522 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 141 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 87,631 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 30,462 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Credit Suisse Ag reported 156,746 shares stake. Capital Growth Mgmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 390,000 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 28,357 shares. Rafferty Asset Management accumulated 153,541 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zeke Capital Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Fuller Thaler Asset Management stated it has 413,071 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake. Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 14,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 132.64 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Among 4 analysts covering DXCTechnologyCompany (NYSE:DXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. DXCTechnologyCompany has $8800 highest and $3700 lowest target. $56.80’s average target is 76.78% above currents $32.13 stock price. DXCTechnologyCompany had 9 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9. Wells Fargo maintained DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) on Friday, May 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, August 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DXC in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 25.74% or $0.52 from last year’s $2.02 per share. DXC’s profit will be $392.95M for 5.36 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by DXC Technology Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $8.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Business Services , Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). It has a 7.64 P/E ratio. The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.