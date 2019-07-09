DXC Technology Company (DXC) EPS Estimated At $1.73; Maverick Capital LTD Has Upped El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Holding By $2.49 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) stake by 103.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 191,420 shares as El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 375,580 shares with $4.89 million value, up from 184,160 last quarter. El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc now has $399.72 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 304,344 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has risen 14.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 12/03/2018 – Best-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco; 06/03/2018 El Pollo Loco, Inc. Expands Delivery, Partners with DoorDash; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 01/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Packs an Extra Punch with the Launch of its New Double Protein Avocado Bowls; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR $0.68 TO $0.73; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 73C; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Rev $105.8M; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO, EXPANDS DELIVERY, PARTNERS WITH DOORDASH; 19/04/2018 – El Pollo Loco, Inc. Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Kingwood, TX; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c

Analysts expect DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) to report $1.73 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 10.36% from last quarter’s $1.93 EPS. DXC’s profit would be $460.95 million giving it 7.95 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $2.19 EPS previously, DXC Technology Company’s analysts see -21.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.40 million shares traded or 32.83% up from the average. DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has declined 35.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DXC News: 17/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON MAY 10, 2019; 24/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTR DIV OF 19C/SHR, EST. 21C/SHR; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology 4Q Rev $6.29B; 07/03/2018 China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Frequent Flyer Program Powered by Cutting-Edge Loyalty Software; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 15/03/2018 – ELANOR INVESTORS GROUP – TO ACQUIRE CAMPUS DXC IN ADELAIDE FOR $35 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY – BOARD SET RECORD DATE OF MAY 25 FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SPIN-OFF OF CO’S U.S. PUBLIC SECTOR BUSINESS INTO NEW CO NAMED PERSPECTA INC; 09/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise: DXC Technology Delivered Request for Indemnification on Nov. 8 Related to Spinoff; 15/03/2018 – ML Krakauer Joins DXC Technology Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. El Pollo LoCo had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Guggenheim.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased L3 Technologies Inc stake by 14,070 shares to 21,780 valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 26,640 shares and now owns 3,700 shares. Arch Coal Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering DXCTechnologyCompany (NYSE:DXC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. DXCTechnologyCompany had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DXC in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 24 report.