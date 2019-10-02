DXC Technology Company (DXC) EPS Estimated At $1.50; Armistice Capital Has Lowered Target (TGT) Stake By $26.40 Million

Armistice Capital Llc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 76.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc sold 307,000 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 93,000 shares with $8.06M value, down from 400,000 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $105.8. About 3.84M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH

Analysts expect DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) to report $1.50 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 25.74% from last quarter’s $2.02 EPS. DXC’s profit would be $392.86 million giving it 4.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.74 EPS previously, DXC Technology Company’s analysts see -13.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 2.41 million shares traded. DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has declined 34.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.01% the S&P500. Some Historical DXC News: 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology Raises Dividend to 19c; 17/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY SAYS ON MAY 11 ENTERED INTO A SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR400 MLN; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology Board Declares an Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 per share; 08/03/2018 – DXC NAMES U.S. PUBLIC SECTOR SPINOFF CO. PERSPECTA; 09/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise: DXC Request Asserts HPE Required to Indemnify DXC for Certain ES Business Lease Obligations; 24/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY 4Q REV. $6.29B, EST. $6.10B; 30/05/2018 – DXC Technology to Manage Insurance Policy Processing for Brighthouse Fincl; 18/05/2018 – DXC Technology Named a Top 100 Best Corporate Citizen 2018 from CR Magazine; 17/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON MAY 10, 2019; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology Delivers Fourth Quarter Growth in Revenue, Earnings per Share, Margins, and Cash Flow

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.15 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Business Services , Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). It has a 6.49 P/E ratio. The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

More notable recent DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) on Behalf of DXC Technology Stockholders and Encourages DXC Technology Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why DXC Technology’s Stock Fell As Much As 17.5% Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “DXC Technology Appoints Mary Finch to Lead Global Human Resources – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why DXC Technology’s Shares Crashed Hard Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Things To Consider Before Buying DXC Technology Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering DXCTechnologyCompany (NYSE:DXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. DXCTechnologyCompany has $8800 highest and $3200 lowest target. $52.20’s average target is 91.21% above currents $27.3 stock price. DXCTechnologyCompany had 10 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, May 20. The stock of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 21 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 26. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 28.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is This Target’s Secret Weapon to Beat Walmart? – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Retail Stocks to Short Today: TGT, BBY and XRT – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Target Is a Higher-Quality Retail Play Than Walmart – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 22.61 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.