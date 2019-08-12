DXC Technology Company (DXC) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Comparison side by side

Since DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology Company 60 0.47 N/A 4.19 13.31 CGI Inc. 72 0.00 N/A 3.26 23.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CGI Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than DXC Technology Company. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. DXC Technology Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CGI Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has DXC Technology Company and CGI Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology Company 0.00% 11.1% 4.3% CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

DXC Technology Company has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CGI Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DXC Technology Company is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, CGI Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. CGI Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown DXC Technology Company and CGI Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology Company 0 2 1 2.33 CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 71.96% for DXC Technology Company with average target price of $61.75. Competitively CGI Inc. has an average target price of $83, with potential upside of 8.45%. Based on the data shown earlier, DXC Technology Company is looking more favorable than CGI Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DXC Technology Company and CGI Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 70% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of DXC Technology Company shares. Comparatively, CGI Inc. has 12.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89% CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72%

For the past year DXC Technology Company’s stock price has smaller growth than CGI Inc.

Summary

CGI Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors DXC Technology Company.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.