DXC Technology Company (DXC) Analysts See $1.73 EPS; Last Week Range Resources (RRC) Analysts

Analysts expect DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) to report $1.73 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 10.36% from last quarter’s $1.93 EPS. DXC’s profit would be $460.95 million giving it 7.70 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $2.19 EPS previously, DXC Technology Company’s analysts see -21.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 2.25M shares traded. DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has declined 34.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.01% the S&P500. Some Historical DXC News: 18/05/2018 – DXC Technology Named a Top 100 Best Corporate Citizen 2018 from CR Magazine; 30/05/2018 – DXC Technology to Manage Insurance Policy Processing for Brighthouse Fincl; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology 4Q Rev $6.29B; 08/03/2018 – DXC NAMES U.S. PUBLIC SECTOR SPINOFF CO. PERSPECTA; 07/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY – BOARD SET RECORD DATE OF MAY 25 FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SPIN-OFF OF CO’S U.S. PUBLIC SECTOR BUSINESS INTO NEW CO NAMED PERSPECTA INC; 09/03/2018 – DXC Described Lease Issues With HPE in 10-Q Filed in February; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology Delivers Fourth Quarter Growth in Revenue, Earnings per Share, Margins, and Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY – PROCEEDS WERE USED TO REPAY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER THAT CERTAIN TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF SEPT 14, 2017 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology Raises Dividend to 19c

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Range Resources Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. Jefferies downgraded the shares of RRC in report on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RRC in report on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of RRC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $3.75 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. See Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7.5000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3.75 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M, worth $97,997 on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, May 2 GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,000 shares. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by Scucchi Mark.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 8.43 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osmium Lc accumulated 45,000 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Pitcairn reported 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 91,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 51,807 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 244,278 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.17% stake. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Legal And General Plc reported 362,690 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 62,183 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability reported 11,800 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cullen Frost Bankers has 1,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Bb&T Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 37,228 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering DXCTechnologyCompany (NYSE:DXC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. DXCTechnologyCompany had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, May 24. The stock of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, May 20.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $14.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Business Services , Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.