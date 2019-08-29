DXC Technology Co (DXC) to pay $0.21 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at ANIMA HLDGS SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (ANNMF) Raised By 27.45%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:DXC) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. DXC Technology Co’s current price of $31.82 translates into 0.66% yield. DXC Technology Co’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 3.13 million shares traded. DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has declined 34.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.01% the S&P500. Some Historical DXC News: 22/05/2018 – DXC Technology Co expected to post earnings of $2.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO PERSPECTA (ULTRA SC INC) WITH CFR BA3, FIRST LIEN DEBT BA3: RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.28, EST. $2.14; 07/03/2018 China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Frequent Flyer Program Powered by Cutting-Edge Loyalty Software; 17/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY SAYS ON MAY 11 ENTERED INTO A SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ DXC Technology Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXC); 09/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise: DXC Request Asserts HPE Required to Indemnify DXC for Certain ES Business Lease Obligations; 30/05/2018 – DXC Technology to Manage Insurance Policy Processing for Brighthouse Financial; 07/05/2018 – DXC Technology Sets Record and Distribution Dates for U.S. Public Sector Spin-Off and Closing Date for Merger with Vencore and; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology 4Q Adj EPS $2.28

ANIMA HLDGS SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) had an increase of 27.45% in short interest. ANNMF’s SI was 1.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.45% from 1.19M shares previously. It closed at $3.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. It currently has negative earnings. It provides asset management services in Italy.

Among 4 analysts covering DXCTechnologyCompany (NYSE:DXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. DXCTechnologyCompany has $8800 highest and $3700 lowest target. $56.80’s average target is 78.50% above currents $31.82 stock price. DXCTechnologyCompany had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) rating on Tuesday, May 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Friday, August 9 report. The stock of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 28.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $8.34 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Business Services , Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). It has a 7.56 P/E ratio. The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

