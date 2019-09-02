DXC Technology Co (DXC) to pay $0.21 on Oct 15, 2019; NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)’s Sentiment Is 1.58

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 52 funds increased or opened new positions, while 33 decreased and sold stock positions in NGL Energy Partners LP. The funds in our database reported: 70.81 million shares, down from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding NGL Energy Partners LP in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:DXC) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. DXC Technology Co’s current price of $33.22 translates into 0.63% yield. DXC Technology Co’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 2.44M shares traded. DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has declined 34.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.01% the S&P500. Some Historical DXC News: 08/05/2018 – SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LTD – SWIFT WINS MAJOR CONTRACT THROUGH DXC PARTNERSHIP-SW1.AX; 17/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY SAYS ON MAY 11 ENTERED INTO A SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR400 MLN; 30/05/2018 – DXC Technology to Manage Insurance Policy Processing for Brighthouse Fincl; 09/03/2018 – DXC Described Lease Issues With HPE in 10-Q Filed in February; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology 4Q Rev $6.29B; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO PERSPECTA (ULTRA SC INC) WITH CFR BA3, FIRST LIEN DEBT BA3: RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY 4Q REV. $6.29B, EST. $6.10B; 08/03/2018 – DXC NAMES U.S. PUBLIC SECTOR SPINOFF CO. PERSPECTA; 24/05/2018 – DXC Technology 4Q EPS $1.93; 09/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise: DXC Claim ‘Has No Merit’ and HPE Will ‘Vigorously Defend Its Interests’

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $24.80 million for 16.86 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. It has a 5.31 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from natural gas and crude oil production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners announces $150M unit repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Utility Index – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2019: EQT, NGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc holds 4.49% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP for 2.89 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 1.71 million shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 3.07% invested in the company for 203,846 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Capital Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Salient Capital Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 4.46 million shares.

The stock increased 2.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 1.66 million shares traded or 128.69% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $8.40 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Business Services , Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). It has a 7.9 P/E ratio. The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

More notable recent DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DXC, WRCDF. WCAGY and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA, DXC and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Information Services Corporation declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biocannabix takes 30% stake in Weedsense – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bouygues SA 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.