DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) Forms $11.97 Double Top; Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) Has 0.68 Sentiment

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.09, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 15 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 22 trimmed and sold stock positions in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.39 million shares, down from 4.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) formed double top with $13.05 target or 9.00% above today’s $11.97 share price. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) has $134.11 million valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 50,675 shares traded or 101.92% up from the average. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) has risen 7.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.70% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 79,065 shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) has declined 3.31% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The company has market cap of $227.51 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund for 130,473 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.31 million shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 40,728 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 28,424 shares.

More notable recent Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IVH: An Unloved High-Yield Fund As The Top Systematic Strategy Pick – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – IVH Is An Attractive Combination Of Discount And Current Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – PCF Announced Monthly Distributions – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – Why Not Buy The Fund With The Lowest Effective Leverage? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.