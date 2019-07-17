DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) Forms $11.80 Double Top; Schmitt Industries (SMIT) Shorts Down By 15.91%

Schmitt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SMIT) had a decrease of 15.91% in short interest. SMIT’s SI was 33,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.91% from 39,600 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Schmitt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s short sellers to cover SMIT’s short positions. The SI to Schmitt Industries Inc’s float is 1.34%. It closed at $2.14 lastly. It is down 12.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.81% the S&P500.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.63 million. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.30, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 1 investors sold Schmitt Industries, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 1.08 million shares or 4.24% less from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 5,660 shares stake. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT). Bridgeway Mngmt owns 70,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT). Teton Advisors holds 700,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) for 261,408 shares. Pnc Gp accumulated 0% or 66 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,000 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp owns 0% invested in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) for 14,767 shares.

