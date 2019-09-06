DURECT (DRRX) Reaches $1.84 52-Week High; Shorts at Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition – Unit (SAMAU) Lowered By 5.13%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:SAMAU) had a decrease of 5.13% in short interest. SAMAU’s SI was 3,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.13% from 3,900 shares previously. With 18,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s short sellers to cover SAMAU’s short positions. It closed at $10.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) hit a new 52-week high and has $1.90 target or 3.00% above today’s $1.84 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $353.17M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $1.90 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.60 million more. The stock increased 10.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 624,437 shares traded. DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has declined 32.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical DRRX News: 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 19/03/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS SAYS PDUFA TARGET FOR REMOXY NDA AUG. 7, 2018; 12/03/2018 Durect Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 16/03/2018 – Significant Progress in Non-opioid Therapy Picks up Steam as Market Projected to Reach $22 Billion by 2022; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, DURECT REMAINS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $230 MLN IN SALES-BASED MILESTONES; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Is Now Eligible for Up to $30 M in Milestone Payments Based on NDA Approval; 02/05/2018 – Durect 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 20/03/2018 – Durect: Prescription Drug User Fee Act Target Date for REMOXY ER NDA Is Aug 7

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company has market cap of $36.65 million.

More recent Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition files for a $150 million IPO – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on January 9, 2019 – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by DURECT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cantor likes Durect in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cantor Fitzgerald Starts Durect Corp (DRRX) at Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DURECT to Present at the 21st Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investment Conference Sponsored by HC Wainwright – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/06: (DOCU) (GCO) (TNAV) Higher (DOMO) (MDLZ) (PD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DURECT Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 3.06% less from 72.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.04 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.56 million shares. 25,114 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) for 274,459 shares. Hrt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 11,725 shares. Meeder Asset has 2,337 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) for 3.05 million shares. Accredited Investors Incorporated has 30,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gagnon Secs Limited has 1.37 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Plante Moran has invested 0% in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX). Regis Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 134,250 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 10.62M shares or 0% of the stock.