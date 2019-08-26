DURECT (DRRX) Reaches $1.63 52-Week High; Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)’s Sentiment Is 0.71

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc (CZWI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 10 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 14 sold and reduced stakes in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Citizens Community Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

It closed at $11.1 lastly. It is down 22.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 919,794 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 659,026 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.59% in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 342,061 shares.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $125.11 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

