DURECT Corporation (DRRX) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Comparing side by side

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT Corporation 1 16.03 N/A -0.15 0.00 Harrow Health Inc. 6 2.53 N/A 1.00 7.77

Table 1 demonstrates DURECT Corporation and Harrow Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DURECT Corporation and Harrow Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT Corporation 0.00% -108.9% -44.7% Harrow Health Inc. 0.00% 168.6% 69.2%

Risk and Volatility

DURECT Corporation has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Harrow Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.05 beta which makes it 95.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DURECT Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Harrow Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. DURECT Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harrow Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for DURECT Corporation and Harrow Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Harrow Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is DURECT Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 73.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DURECT Corporation and Harrow Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.2% and 38.8% respectively. Insiders owned 3.97% of DURECT Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Harrow Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DURECT Corporation 4% 71.14% 88.2% 70.83% -32.9% 115.28% Harrow Health Inc. 0.65% -3.13% 70.33% 29.17% 231.2% 36.2%

For the past year DURECT Corporation was more bullish than Harrow Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Harrow Health Inc. beats DURECT Corporation.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The companyÂ’s advanced oral, injectable, and transdermal delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery; and REMOXY ER, an investigational extended release pain relief drug. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Impax Laboratories, Inc.; Zogenix, Inc.; and Pain Therapeutics, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.