DURECT Corporation (DRRX) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT Corporation 1 13.97 N/A -0.15 0.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 3 2.67 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DURECT Corporation and Correvio Pharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DURECT Corporation and Correvio Pharma Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT Corporation 0.00% -108.9% -44.7% Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -180.5% -27.2%

Risk & Volatility

DURECT Corporation has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Correvio Pharma Corp. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DURECT Corporation is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Correvio Pharma Corp. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. DURECT Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Correvio Pharma Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DURECT Corporation and Correvio Pharma Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

DURECT Corporation has a 108.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.2% of DURECT Corporation shares and 76.6% of Correvio Pharma Corp. shares. DURECT Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.97%. Competitively, Correvio Pharma Corp. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DURECT Corporation 4% 71.14% 88.2% 70.83% -32.9% 115.28% Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51%

For the past year DURECT Corporation had bullish trend while Correvio Pharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors DURECT Corporation beats Correvio Pharma Corp.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The companyÂ’s advanced oral, injectable, and transdermal delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery; and REMOXY ER, an investigational extended release pain relief drug. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Impax Laboratories, Inc.; Zogenix, Inc.; and Pain Therapeutics, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.