DURECT Corporation (DRRX) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Comparison side by side

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT Corporation 1 8.24 N/A -0.15 0.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 2.94 N/A -0.13 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT Corporation 0.00% -108.9% -44.7% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -3.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.77 shows that DURECT Corporation is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DURECT Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. DURECT Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

DURECT Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 207.69% and an $3 average price target. Competitively Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $24.67, with potential upside of 25.10%. Based on the results shown earlier, DURECT Corporation is looking more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DURECT Corporation and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 48.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of DURECT Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DURECT Corporation -19.55% 13.42% 3.28% -23.96% -60.68% 43.24% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.78% 1.97% -10.99% -1.76% 31.58% 6.58%

Summary

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The companyÂ’s advanced oral, injectable, and transdermal delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery; and REMOXY ER, an investigational extended release pain relief drug. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Impax Laboratories, Inc.; Zogenix, Inc.; and Pain Therapeutics, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates in two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures. It also provides lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; syringe products, which include critical care drugs, such as morphine, atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures; ketorolac for acute pain management; and procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. Further, it develops Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product candidate that is intended to be used for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Additionally, the company has a pipeline of 20 generic and proprietary product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. Its products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings, and primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.