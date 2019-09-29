Duquesne Family Office Upped Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $30.69 Million as Stock Value Rose; Manikay Partners Holding In Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Was Raised

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 321,807 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 652,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.32M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.80 million shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 326,645 shares to 481,100 shares, valued at $55.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,160 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 349,997 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc.