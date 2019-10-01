Duquesne Family Office Trimmed Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $85.11 Million; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding by $773,730 as Valuation Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 154,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.565. About 2.20 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 60.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 765,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.76 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 415,000 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hour…; 18/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Amends $38b Loan Agreement to Add New Lenders; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd owns 95,000 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 11,592 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 92,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 787,467 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 48,771 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 6.12 million shares. Principal Finance Grp has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 646,396 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd Liability holds 58,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Oakbrook Invs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 19,100 shares.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22 million for 89.13 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum: A Turnaround Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oasis Petroleum started with Buy at MKM on Williston, Delaware strength – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Highly Shorted E&Ps Are Best Positioned To Capture Upside From Drone Attack (OXY) (CHK) (CPE) (OAS) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.58M shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $53.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September Not As Tough As Feared – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “6 Stocks Poised to Score Big on the 5G Wave – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why T-Mobile Is a Great Stock to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.97M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 12,583 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.1% or 890,102 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 54,223 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). New Jersey-based Reaves W H And has invested 1.24% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Glenview Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% or 1.19 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 686,522 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 107,152 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.04% or 7.62M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 872,010 shares. Gru One Trading LP invested in 0.04% or 58,618 shares. Acadian Asset Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 0.15% or 25,138 shares.