Duquesne Family Office Trimmed Its Position in Sprint (S) as Valuation Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Alethea Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.39 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 79.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 24,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,334 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 30,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 95.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 1.48M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 66,610 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $438,000, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 19.13 million shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 12/03/2018 – SPRINT SAYS BASE INDENTURE & SPECTRUM LEASE AMENDED; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 26/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in negotiating a deal and aim to announce one by next week; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4th-Quarter Total Retail Prepaid ARPU $37.15; 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 14/05/2018 – Sprint and Sprint Communications Announce Successful Consent Solicitations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ckw, a Hawaii-based fund reported 4,993 shares. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0% or 68,177 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 14,351 shares. Havens Advsrs Ltd Company holds 1.9% or 411,000 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 146 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 361,318 shares. Smithfield reported 0% stake. Raymond James Service Incorporated holds 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 18,097 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0.07% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.12% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 82,794 shares. Homrich & Berg invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Css Lc Il reported 156,028 shares stake. Oakbrook Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 11,700 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 12.86M shares.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 109,608 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $175.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 26,518 shares to 32,518 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 161,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.12B for 12.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.