Duquesne Family Office Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; CTS (CTS)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

CTS Corp (CTS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 62 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 53 sold and trimmed stock positions in CTS Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 30.19 million shares, down from 30.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding CTS Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 39 Increased: 44 New Position: 18.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 71,180 shares traded. CTS Corporation (CTS) has declined 9.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 20/03/2018 – Vistra Strengthens Capital Markets Business with Acquisition of Canyon CTS; 22/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES RECORD RESULTS IN 2017, EXCEEDS ONE BILLION EURO IN REVENUES FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N – MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMS ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR FY18; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Verus Securitization Trust 2018-INV1 Cts Prlm Rtgs; 22/05/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE – PURCHASES 63.5% STAKE IN CELEBRATED CONCERT AND FESTIVAL PROMOTER; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-CTS 4345.T -2017/18 group results; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS 2017 GROUP REVENUES GROW BY ALMOST A QUARTER TO 1.034 BILLION EUROS; 30/05/2018 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Waldbühne Berlin opens new backstage area

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It has a 21.21 P/E ratio. The firm also creates and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management holds 1.01% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation for 237,108 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 343,500 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.86% invested in the company for 441,934 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has invested 0.46% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 637,327 shares.

