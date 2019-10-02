Duquesne Family Office Raised Position in Home Depot (HD); Gyroscope Capital Management Group Stake in Celgene (CELG) Has Lifted by $1.42 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 15,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 104,263 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, up from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $97.62. About 3.56M shares traded or 1.04% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 66,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 453,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.40M, up from 387,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 3.49M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coho Prns Ltd reported 2,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,583 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Highland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,614 shares. Hm Payson & Co reported 162,163 shares. Tuttle Tactical reported 18,690 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 12,534 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,485 shares. Covington Mgmt reported 1.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). M&T Bank reported 0.42% stake. Focused Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 417,500 shares. First Personal Financial Serv reported 5,143 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 1,956 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,715 shares to 534,160 shares, valued at $196.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 130,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 101,649 shares. American & Management Com invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sib Lc holds 3.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 45,477 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3,042 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 5.69 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Natl Asset Inc accumulated 16,743 shares. Sivik Healthcare Limited Liability Corp has 60,000 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 714,154 shares stake. Papp L Roy Associate, a Arizona-based fund reported 16,530 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). West Virginia-based City Hldgs has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fairfield Bush & owns 0.48% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 15,265 shares.