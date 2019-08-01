Duquesne Family Office Raised Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $168.70 Million as Market Value Declined; As Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowered Its Position by $5.19 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 717.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 473,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 539,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.50 million, up from 66,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $319.86. About 5.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 95.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 236,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 12,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 248,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 222,755 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Comml Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 742 were accumulated by Sun Life. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barometer Capital Management Inc reported 0.58% stake. Homrich & Berg stated it has 1,962 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.68% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability holds 0.6% or 1,837 shares. Stock Yards National Bank Trust Communications invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Archford Strategies Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 56 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 4.34% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Glenview Fincl Bank Dept invested in 0.15% or 1,000 shares. Research Global holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 26.65M shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 255,245 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Penumbra, Lovesac, Netflix, NBCUniversal and Amazon highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Netflix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,467 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 20,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Automobile Association owns 214,735 shares. Riverhead Management reported 7,952 shares. 98,298 are owned by Parametric Assoc Llc. D E Shaw And holds 913,529 shares. Foundry Lc has 143,295 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd invested in 0.13% or 11,799 shares. Smithfield owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 155 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 77,804 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 377,078 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc, California-based fund reported 177,847 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 11,600 shares.